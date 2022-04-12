Information inadequacies should not hamper reservation push

In Tamil Nadu, the state assembly had passed a bill providing internal reservations of 10.5% for the Vanniyar community (of Vanniakula Kshatriyas) in jobs and education (bit.ly/3JEL2cM). The Supreme Court struck this down as well, saying that there is no substantial basis for this legislative action aimed at providing a quota specifically for a single OBC community. This same case was first decided by the Madras high court, which had stated that “the enactment was passed by the state without any quantifiable data" and without any objective criterion (bit.ly/3JyziZh). This is the core problem that was identified by both these judgements: a lack of evidence-driven policymaking for reservations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}