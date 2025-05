‘When national interest is…’: Shashi Tharoor to lead all-party delegations to brief nations after Operation Sindoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that he is “honoured” for being invited by the government to lead an all-party delegation, and added that when it comes to national interest, he will always be ready to contribute and “won't be found wanting”.

“I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation's point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!” Shashi Tharoor posted on X.

A seven-member all-party delegation is set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

Who are all the members of the delegations? The following Members of Parliament will lead the seven delegations: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

In a post on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India stands united, and seven all-party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations.

"In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences," Rijiju posted on X.

The All-Party Delegations will represent India's unified stance and firm commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms. They will convey the nation's clear message of zero tolerance toward terrorism to the global community.

Each delegation will include Members of Parliament from various political parties, prominent political figures, and seasoned diplomats, showcasing a broad national consensus on the issue.

The tour is expected to last 10 days, commencing on May 23. The parliamentarians' groups are likely to visit several key world capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan, ANI reported.

While the government has not officially announced the initiative, it is understood that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other agencies are preparing documents containing facts and instances to substantiate the allegations against Pakistan. An official from the MEA is expected to accompany the delegations.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists.

(With inputs from ANI)