The dangerous lives of India’s construction workers

In all the three incidents, the workers affected were migrants. They form a substantial chunk of the 50 million employed in construction activities, a sector that accounts for over 8% of the country’s GDP. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 1,630 workers lost their lives in 2021 due to the collapse of a structure. The number inflates manifold to over 17,000 when the cause of death is extended to falls. It makes working in the construction industry one of the most dangerous professions in the country. According to some experts, even this sobering tally is an underestimate.