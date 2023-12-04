Ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on BJP's victory in the three states in the recently held election. PM Modi said, "The Assembly election results (in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh) are enthusiastic for those who are committed to working for the people". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP retained power in the Madhya Pradesh election and wrested control of the state legislatures from its rival Congress, in both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday. PM Modi added, "When there is good governance, the word anti-incumbency becomes irrelevant".

Taking a jibe at the opposition, especially the Congress party, PM Modi said if they have an optimistic approach in life, they will also be able to win in the election. He appealed to the Opposition parties not to follow an aggressive approach during Parliament sessions because of the defeat and instead conduct a healthy debate in a bid to take the country forward. “I have been urging for your (Opposition) cooperation in the House. Today, I also speak politically - it is beneficial for you too if you give a message of positivity to the country. It is not right for democracy if your image becomes that of hatred and negativity. Opposition is equally important for democracy, it should be equally capable," Prime Minister Modi said on Monday.

The Winter Session of the Parliament begins today, a day after results for Assembly elections in four states were declared.

The Ethics Committee, which probed the 'cash-for-query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is scheduled to lay its report in Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament today.

This means the opening day itself could witness stormy scenes and a clash between the Treasury and opposition benches.

The listed agenda of Lok Sabha for December 4 mentions that Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar and member of the Committee Aparjita Sarangi will be laying "on the Table the First Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on Ethics".

The government held an all-party meeting on Saturday for the smooth functioning of the session, which will have 15 sittings between December 4 and December 22.

The government has 21 Bills on its agenda for the session, including the bills to replace the IPC, the Indian Evidence Act and the CrPC.

