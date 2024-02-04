Sharing relationship advice with party workers in Hyderabad, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief AsaduddinOwaisi Sunday said that true manhood lies in tolerating a wife's anger rather than responding with anger.

The AIMIM chief stressed that women are not obligated to handle all household chores, and such expectations are not mandatory or explicitly stated in the Quran. Also Read | Budget 2024 Key Highlights LIVE Updates: India to cut aid to the Maldives by 22% In a viral video (Islam mein khawateen ka maqaam) shared on AIMIM's official account, Owaisi said, “There is no manhood in unnecessarily venting your anger on your wife or taking swipes at her. Manhood is tolerating her anger."

The viral video has amassed 8,882 views, 528 likes and 121 retweets since posted at 1.30 pm on Sunday.

The AIMIM chief said some men unjustly criticise their wives for various reasons, such as not cooking well or finding faults in their culinary skills.

“My brothers, this goes against the principles of Islam. It is not prescribed anywhere."

Slamming those who mistreat their wives, resorting to physical violence, Owaisi said, “If you are true followers of the Prophet, show me an instance where he laid hands on a woman."

“In fact, it specifies that the husband has no entitlement to his wife's earnings. Conversely, the wife has the right to the husband's earnings as she is responsible for managing the household," the AIMIM chief asserted.

Sharing an incident where a person named Rasul approached Farooq e Azam, an influential caliph, complaining about his wife's anger, the AIMIM leader said, “Upon reaching Farooq-e-Azam's home, Rasul discovered that his own wife was admonishing him. Later, when he reported the same complaint to Farooq-e-Azam, he responded, 'She is my wife; she safeguards my home's honour, gave birth to my children, and takes care of them. She is human, and if she expresses something to me (in anger), I listen. Brothers, cultivate this mindset.'"

The AIMIM chief also said, “Men spend time chatting with friends outside, while their wives and mothers patiently await their return at home."

