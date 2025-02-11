When will Delhi CM be announced? How is chief minister elected? Here’s what to expect

When will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announce Delhi's new chief minister? As suspense grows over the new CM's face, speculations are rife that any development in Delhi's politics may take place after Parliament's Budget session is over and Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign trip.

Earlier, the BJP's winning candidate from Rajouri Garden assembly seat, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said that the party's high command will select the chief minister of Delhi. He had said Delhi is “a very important city, and whoever implements PM Modi's vision will be the CM.”

But how is a CM appointed? There's a long process. Here's what will happen after the BJP won the Delhi Election 2025:

Step 1: The BJP will first appoint observers. Usually, the BJP issues a press note announcing the observers, who belong to the central team.

Step 2: Observers will then meet MLAs

Step 3: Vidhan Mandal Meeting or Legislative Party meeting: Observers and MLAs will meet to appoint a leader

Step 4: The name of the new Delhi CM will be announced

The process is likely to take at least a week.

Moreover, there's a buzz in political circles that the legislature party is likely to meet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his visit to France and the US.

PM Modi will visit the US on February 12-13 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. Also, Parliament's Budget session will conclude on February 13.

Who will be Delhi CM? Ending its over 26-year spell out of power, the BJP won 48 seats in the elections to the 70-member assembly, relegating the AAP to a distant second with 22 seats.

According to reports, a chief minister could be chosen from the newly-elected party MLAs "all 48 MLAs are equal in the eyes of the party and any of them can be the CM," BJP leader Vijender Gupta had said.

A BJP leader told news agency PTI that the party could consider an MLA with 'Purvanchal' background, a Sikh, or a woman, depending on the political calculations guiding its top brass. "Past experience, including in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2023, and Odisha last year, leave little room for speculation on such matters," he was quoted as saying.

