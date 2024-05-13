When will Rahul Gandhi marry? Congress leader says 'jaldi hi...'
A crowd at the Congress' election rally in the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency asked party leader Rahul Gandhi about his marriage plans. Here's how Rahul Gandhi responded.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi answered on Monday a much-anticipated question of all times – When is he going to marry? On Monday, the crowd at the Congress' election rally the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, asked Rahul Gandhi about his marriage plans.