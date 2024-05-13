When will Rahul Gandhi marry? Congress leader says 'jaldi hi...'

A crowd at the Congress' election rally in the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency asked party leader Rahul Gandhi about his marriage plans. Here's how Rahul Gandhi responded.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi answered on Monday a much-anticipated question of all times – When is he going to marry? On Monday, the crowd at the Congress' election rally the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, asked Rahul Gandhi about his marriage plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra prodded him to respond, the Congress' Raebareli candidate, Rahul Gandhi, said with a smile, "Jaldi hi karni padegi."

The incident happened towards the end of the rally that took place in Raebareli's Bachhrawan area on Monday. He took the opportunity to thank his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am touring different parts of the country in the election and my sister is spending time here, a heartfelt thanks to her for this," Rahul Gandhi said.

It was soon after Rahul Gandhi's statement that Priyanka asked her brother to first answer the question that somebody from the crowd had asked. Rahul Gandhi then took few moments to understand what the question was. He turned to Priyanka to ask what the question was. Later he said in Hindi, “Jaldi hi karni padegi [it will soon happen'".

The Congress fielded Rahul Gandhi as a candidate from Raebareli and loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi, keeping Priyanka as well as her husband Robert Vadra out of the electoral contest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi is a sitting MP in Kerala's Wayanad, where he is seeking a fresh term alongside Rae Bareli. Rahul represented Amethi from 2004 until 2019. He will face Congress defector and three-time MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh of BJP in Rae Bareli.

Raebareli constituency goes to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the constituency, bagging 5,34,918 votes. Her closest rival, Dinesh Pratap Singh, put up a formidable challenge, gathering 3,67,740 votes.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!