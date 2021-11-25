When will shortages end? Here’s why forecasts are often wrong

Indeed, the bottlenecks have been concentrated higher up supply chains, where they do most damage. In a recent report, the Bank for International Settlements found that the output of U.S. industries currently affected by shortages goes through a median 2.5 further production stages before reaching consumers, compared with 1.8 for the rest. Commodity extraction ranks high on this scale, as does assembly of printed circuit boards, which typically include microchips. The ripple effect of these products on overall output is often twice as large, the BIS estimates.