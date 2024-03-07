When will women start getting ₹1,000 in their bank accounts? Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi answers...
Delhi Finance Minister Atishi, in an interview with LiveMint, said that the scheme could be rolled out only after the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections. The first instalment of money will hopefully be sent out by October, 2024
Delhi Finance Minster Atishi Marlena presented the ₹ 76,000 crore budget for the financial year 2024-25 on March 4, themed around the concept of “Ram Rajya."
