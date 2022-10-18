Where architects go to test their wackiest ideas

Where architects go to test their wackiest ideas4 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 05:55 PM IST
A dolphin-shaped island. An oil rig revamped for bungee jumping. Architects bring ‘bonkers’ concepts to Saudi Arabia
An airport designed to resemble a desert mirage. An island shaped like a dolphin, with coral-reef buildings. An offshore oil platform revamped into an amusement park, with a roller coaster and bungee jumping.