Home / Politics / News /  Where architects go to test their wackiest ideas

Where architects go to test their wackiest ideas

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 05:55 PM IST Rory Jones, The Wall Street Journal
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, is egging on the flights of design fancy. He wants to make the once-closed-off kingdom one of the world’s most visited countries, and to achieve that goal, is spending roughly $1 trillion on resorts, a cruise industry and an airline (Photo: AFP)Premium
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, is egging on the flights of design fancy. He wants to make the once-closed-off kingdom one of the world’s most visited countries, and to achieve that goal, is spending roughly $1 trillion on resorts, a cruise industry and an airline (Photo: AFP)

A dolphin-shaped island. An oil rig revamped for bungee jumping. Architects bring ‘bonkers’ concepts to Saudi Arabia

An airport designed to resemble a desert mirage. An island shaped like a dolphin, with coral-reef buildings. An offshore oil platform revamped into an amusement park, with a roller coaster and bungee jumping.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout