‘Where are the photographs?’ asks Jairam Ramesh after PM Narendra Modi meets Manipur CM Biren Singh in Delhi

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had a closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 28. Singh and PM Modi discussed the situation in the north-eastern state hit by ethnic violence last year, according to reports.

Singh was in the national capital for a special conclave of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministers. The Manipur CM's short meeting with the Prime Minister was held on the sidelines, according to a report in NDTV.

The meeting was particularly scheduled to discuss the Centre and state's plans and roadmap for a possible solution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur. Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were also present in the meeting, according to reports.

The meeting came amid Opposition pressure on the BJP over the Prime Minister's alleged silence on Manipur. The issue rocked in the Parliament too with opposition leaders chanting slogans of Manipur in Lok Sabha while PM Modi spoke on July 2 during the Motion of Thanks to the President Droupadi Murmu's joint address in the previous session of Parliament.

Where are the Photographs? Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, however, wondered where are the pictures of the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Manipur CM.

“This morning news has been put out that the embattled Manipur CM had a short closed-door meeting with the non-biological PM, in which the self-styled Chanakya and the Raksha Mantri were also present,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

आज सुबह ख़बर सामने आई है कि विवादों में घिरे मणिपुर के मुख्यमंत्री ने नॉन-बायोलॉजिकल प्रधानमंत्री के साथ बंद कमरे में छोटी सी मीटिंग की है, जिसमें स्वघोषित चाणक्य और रक्षा मंत्री भी मौजूद थे।



Normally when such meetings take place, Ramesh added, there will be photographs posted on X. “Shri Narendra Modi has NOT done so neither has Shri N Biren Singh. Why this reluctance? Or is it that the meeting never actually took place?,” he said pointing out that the photograph of the Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu meeting the Prime Minister has been posted though by the PMO.