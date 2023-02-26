Where did all the Merlot Go?
Misunderstood, maligned, lately a unicorn on wine store shelves, the great Bordeaux grape is ripe for rediscovery. Lettie Teague tracks down the bottles worth buying
The signs were subtle but unmistakable. An online search on a retail wine site turned up nothing. In one wine store, the few bottles I found were shelved near the floor. In another, the wines were stacked under a sign that read “Cabernet." Where did all the Merlot go?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×