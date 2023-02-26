Home / Politics / News /  Where did all the Merlot Go?
Back

The signs were subtle but unmistakable. An online search on a retail wine site turned up nothing. In one wine store, the few bottles I found were shelved near the floor. In another, the wines were stacked under a sign that read “Cabernet." Where did all the Merlot go?

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x