Where the hell this comes from…, Joe Biden slams Donald Trump for comparing him to Alexei Navalny
President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ who worries about nuclear conflict when the real threat is climate
During a fundraiser for his reelection campaign Wednesday night, President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy SOB" and took aim at former President Donald Trump's comments comparing himself to the Russian opposition leader who died last week in an Arctic prison.