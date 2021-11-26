Where US workers are quitting jobs at record rates

High quits rates in a given region don’t always indicate a fast labor-market recovery is under way there, though. “The great resignation as we discussed so far is not just about having a lot of job openings out there," said Sinem Buber, economist at jobs site ZipRecruiter. For instance, quits surged in Hawaii this year, though job openings remained depressed. Layoffs in Hawaii rose recently as the state discouraged tourists from visiting during a rise in Delta-virus cases. More people could be quitting their jobs in Hawaii and taking some time off work as the pandemic persists, or leaving the state altogether. The labor force, or number of people working or seeking a job, is about 1.4% smaller in Hawaii than it was at the start of the year.

