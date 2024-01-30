After returning to his official residence in Ranchi amid suspense about his whereabouts, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said he resides in the hearts of people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soren, who is also the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president, chaired a meeting of party legislators.

"I reside in your hearts," he told reporters when asked about his absence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soren was speaking to the media at Bapu Vatika, where he went to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

"We all are committed to follow the footsteps and ideologies of the Father of the Nation. We are proud that such people were born among us and gave us guidance," he added.

Soren had left for New Delhi on January 27 night. Amid suspense about his whereabouts, he reached his official residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He chaired a meeting of MLAs and ministers at his residence where his wife Kalpana Soren was also present. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

All the legislators of the JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand were asked not to leave the state capital, and to attend the meeting.

The meeting was called to discuss strategies regarding the current political situation, and the Enforcement Directorate's proposed questioning of the CM on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Jharkhand CM has the blessings of the people, he will be unharmed. We are formulating strategies to face the tyrants," JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said without elaborating.

In an email sent to the ED, Soren has agreed to record his statement in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand on January 31 at 1 pm at his residence.

Meanwhile, the federal agency searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi on Monday, and camped there for almost 13 hours to question him, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED has seized ₹36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents from there, they said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!