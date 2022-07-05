Which invisible force stopping Fadnavis from becoming Maha CM, asks Shiv Sena

Except for the Speaker who was presiding over the proceedings, 20 lawmakers were absent — including 12 from the Congress, five from the Nationalist Congress Party (two former ministers, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, are in jail on graft charges), two from the BJP, and one from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). In addition, three legislators — two from the Samajwadi Party and one from AIMIM — abstained from voting though they were present in the House.

