Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday wrote to Congress President expressing anguish at political events of the last about 5 months, which he said were clearly “not based on full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns," says his office.

Here are the latest on the political upheaval in Punjab:

Navjot Sidhu is not a traitor. If after now Capt Amarinder Singh calls Sidhu a traitor, then I will open the whole book. Capt's target is not Sidhu but the Gandhi family. I'll not allow Capt to target Gandhi family: Md Mustafa, advisor to Punjab Cong Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Ambika Soni refuses Punjab CM's post, turns down Cong high command's offer

Congress MP and senior leader Ambika Soni, who was offered the post of Punjab Chief Minister by the party high command, has refused to accept the offer, sources stated.

According to sources, Ambika Soni has stated that she does not want to accept the offer of the Chief Minister's post. However, the party's top leadership is yet to take a decision on Soni's refusal.

Congress likely to appoint two Deputy CMs along with CM in Punjab

After Congress MLAs passed a resolution allowing Sonia Gandhi to name Captain Amarinder Singh's successor as he stepped down as the Chief Minister of Punjab, sources have indicated that there is a possibility of appointing two Deputy Chief Ministers along with the Chief Minister.

Hope Amarinder Singh won't hurt Cong interests, says Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that he hopes that Captain Amarinder Singh would not take any step which would hurt the party's interests.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot tweeted, "I hope that Captain Amarinder Singh Ji will not take any such step which will harm the Congress party. Captain Sahib himself said that the party had kept him as Chief Minister for nine and a half years. He has served the people of Punjab by working to the best of his ability."

MLAs reiterate Cong high command will decide new Punjab CM

Congress MLAs in Punjab reiterated that the decision over the prospective candidate for the post of Punjab CM lies in the hands of the party's high command.

Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid said: "We are awaiting Sonia Gandhi's orders. Immediately after, a decision will be taken in the CLP meeting."

Punjab CLP meeting deferred

A meeting of the Punjab Congress Legislative Party, which was slated for 11 am on Sunday, has been deferred, with party sources saying that a consensus is yet to be made on the name of the new CLP leader.

A party leader said the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting has been deferred.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.