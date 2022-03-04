Who are Russia’s oligarchs and why are they under scrutiny?

No, but like many superhigh-net-worth individuals, many do. French authorities Thursday seized one they said belongs to a company majority owned by Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian oil producer Rosneft. The 280-foot yacht, the Amore Vero, was seized overnight at a shipyard in La Ciotat, on France’s Mediterranean coast. The yacht was undergoing repairs, but French authorities said arrangements were being made for it to sail urgently. Mr. Sechin is sanctioned by the US and EU. When he was sanctioned in 2014 by the U.S., he said he considered the move an endorsement of his effectiveness at Rosneft.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}