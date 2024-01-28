Who are Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha? Likely deputy CMs in Nitish Kumar govt in Bihar
Nitish Kumar, JD(U) president, Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying ‘things were not working well’ for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the INDIA bloc. The new Bihar government is likely to have two deputy chief ministers – Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP
Nitish Kumar, Janata Dal (United) president, Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the INDIA bloc. He staked claim to form a new government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party he had dumped less than 18 months ago.