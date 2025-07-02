Who are the BJP's 9 new state chiefs? Ravindra Chavan to PVN Madhav

The Bharatiya Janata Party is on a spree of electing presidents of its state units—a process that will lead to the election of the saffron party’s new national president, replacing JP Nadda.

Advertisement

Since its internal polls started last year, the party has elected as many as nine new state heads and held elections for 28 states and union territories.

Also Read | BJP MPs protest parliament panel inviting Prakash Raj, Medha Patkar

However, the election of the national president will be conducted only after the successful completion of elections in key states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi, and Haryana, among others.

Here are nine new state presidents of the BJP:

1- Ravindra Chavan: Maharashtra A four-term MLA from Dombivali, Ravindra Chavan replaced Chandrashekhar Bawankule as Maharashtra BJP president. Chavan has been a minister in the state too and has held several key portfolios, including Public Works, Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, in the Maharashtra government.

Chavan, 54, who was appointed Working President of the BJP Maharashtra unit in January, is also seen as a close aide of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and has strong backing from the RSS.

Advertisement

Chavan's appointment as the state BJP chief in Maharashtra is seen as a strategic move ahead of key local body elections in Mumbai.

2- N Ramchander Rao: Telangana Former MLC N Ramchander Rao has been elected as the new President of Bharatiya Janata Party's Telangana unit. Rao, 66, replaces Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, who was elected as the BJP's state unit president in July 2023, replacing Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

A senior lawyer in the Supreme Court, Rao has also served as the chief spokesperson and General Secretary of the BJP in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Maha BJP may get a new chief as ex-minister Ravindra Chavan files nomination

From 2015 to 2021, Rao was a Member of the Telangana Legislative Council(MLC) for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Mahabubnagar Graduates' Constituency. He was also in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party's membership drive in Telangana.

Advertisement

3- Hemant Khandelwal: Madhya Pradesh Hemant Khandelwal, the newly elected President of Madhya Pradesh, is an MLA from Betul. Khandelwal has also been an MP from Betul, which was won by his father, late Vijay Khandelwal, four times (1996-2008).

Khandelwal, 60, is said to have strong roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological mentor. He is also known to be close to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Khandelwal's election to the top post signals the BJP's outreach to the strong Vaishya community in Madhya Pradesh and its balancing act as the state now has Other Backward Class (OBC) chief minister and an upper-caste state president.

4 - Rajeev Bindal: Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Bindal has been re-elected for a third straight term as the president of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit. Bindal, 70, is a veteran BJP face and a five-time MLA from the hill state.

Advertisement

He also served as the health minister in the Prem Kumar Dhumal-led BJP government from 2007 to 2012. Bindal has also been speaker of the Himachal Pradesh assembly from 2018 to 2020.

A doctor by profession, Bindal served in Jharkhand under RSS's Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad.

Bindal is said to be a close aide of JP Nadda, who also comes from Himachal Pradesh.

5 - PVN Madhav: Andhra Pradesh BJP's new Andhra Pradesh chief, PVN Madhav, will focus on strengthening the party's presence in the ruling NDA coalition in the state, which is allied with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Janasena party led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Advertisement

Madhav is stepping into his father's shoes. PV Chalapati Rao, Madhav's father, was the first BJP state president of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Madhav, 51, is a former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and had roles in Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and RSS-affiliated organisations. He has also been the general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh BJP.

6 - Mahendra Bhatt - Uttarakhand Mahendra Bhatt, 53, the Uttarakhand chief of the BJP, is a Rajya Sabha MP who has been re-elected for the top post.

He first took over as Uttarakhand BJP chief in 2022. Bhatt is the only party chief in the hill state to get a successive term in 25 years.

Bhatt is a two-time MLA who began his political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the early 1990s. He has also been the BJP Yuva Morcha's state president.

Advertisement

With Pushkar Singh Dhami, a Thakur, as chief minister, the BJP has balanced the caste equation by appointing Bhatt, a Brahmin as the party's state president.

7- Anil Tiwari: Andaman and Nicobar The saffron party has elected Anil Tiwari as the new president of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands unit. Tiwari, who joined the BJP in 1990, is known for his strong roots in the RSS.

Also Read | BJP MPs protest parliament panel inviting Prakash Raj, Medha Patkar

In the past, Tiwari has served as the state secretary of the BJP in the Island.

8- VP Ramalingam: Puducherry In Puducherry UT, the BJP has picked VP Ramalingam, brother of former Congress leader VP Sivakolundhu, as its new president.

Ramalingam, 63, is a businessman who joined the BJP in 2021 when he was then nominated as an MLA following the formation of the AINRC-BJP coalition government.

Advertisement

9 - Dr K Beichhua: Mizoram The BJP picked K Beichhua, a three-time MLA from Siaha, to lead its party unitin Mizoram in the northeast,

Beichhua, 59, has served as a doctor for 16 years and was elected to the assembly from Siaha on a Mizo National Front (MNF) ticket for two consecutive terms in 2013 and 2018.

Dr Beichhua joined the BJP in 2023 after his January 2023 expulsion from the MNF. He won the seat. Dr Beichhua is one of the two BJP MLAs in the current 40-member Mizoram assembly.

Dr Beichhua has been a minister holding various portfolios, including Excise and Narcotics, in the previous MNF government headed by Zoramthanga.