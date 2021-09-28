Who are the Taliban and what’s next for Afghanistan?

The Taliban have made some concessions to modernity, and instead of banning television run their own slick TV and video production. Independent broadcasters continue operating, smartphones are freely available in Kabul, and the internet remains uncensored. Barber shops also operate freely, and the Taliban, unlike in the past, don’t mete out punishments for shaven men. While the Taliban have allowed elementary schools for boys and girls to reopen, the middle and high schools for girls have remained closed. With a few exceptions, such as the security staff at Kabul airport, female government employees have been told to stay at home. While there have been numerous killings of the Taliban’s political foes, those are relatively rare. Prominent opponents of the Taliban, including Mr. Karzai and former Northern Alliance leader Abdullah Abdullah, continue living in Kabul, where they meet visiting foreign dignitaries.