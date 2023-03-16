Who blew up Nord Stream? Investigators focus on six mysterious passengers on a yacht8 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:36 PM IST
A boat rented in Germany sailed close to the spots in the Baltic Sea where explosions sabotaged the gas pipeline from Russia
ROSTOCK (GERMANY) : The small marina on the edge of this north German city is a popular summertime spot for recreational sailors. German intelligence believes it was also the jumping-off point for the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, an assault on Europe’s civilian energy infrastructure unprecedented since World War II.
