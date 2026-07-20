Who got the punishment? Rahul Gandhi asks as CJP peaceful protest turns chaotic after Delhi police action

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Narendra Modi of being the “most anti-youth” prime minister in Indian history for not demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite 152 exam paper leaks since 2014 affecting 7.5 crore students.

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A large number of students and protesters tried to march towards Parliament on Monday following a call given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). They were met by police tear-gas and lathi-charges in a spiralling protest that started with exam paper leaks and gained traction with activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.

“Prime Minister Modi is the most youth-hostile Prime Minister in India's history—so youth-hostile that he can't even demand the resignation of a failed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in a tweet.

‘Who got the punishment?’ In an X post, Gandhi claimed that the government is punishing the protesting students with lathi charges and detentions instead of addressing legitimate concerns over exam integrity, while leakers remain free.

“152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimized. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth,” he wrote. “And when these children raised legitimate questions about education—they were met with batons and detention in response.”

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Gandhi said the criminals who leaked the papers roam free, and the students raising valid issues are dragged around and beaten. “This government isn't just failing the youth—it's pouncing on them.”

PM should listen to youth's concerns: Priyanka Gandhi Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Centre over the lathi-charge and demanded that a detailed discussion on the paper leaks issue should take place in Parliament — Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond to the concerns of the country's youth.

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Priyanka told reporters in the Parliament House complex, “It's ridiculous... They are our own children... they are the future of the country. This Parliament belongs to them. It's no one's personal fiefdom.”

"We have been saying there should be a discussion as there are problems in the education policy. You are not ready to discuss and fire tear gas at children and beat them up. For what? They are our children," she added.

CJP's protest July 20 Clashes broke out with protesters, some in school uniform, streaming into central Delhi, navigating inner lanes and attempting to find alternative routes to get as close as possible to Parliament. Some police personnel and protesters were injured.

Undeterred by the extensive barricading, they walked several kilometres, sometimes joining groups of protesters, shouting slogans, stopping to wait for an opportune moment to break through and breaching layers of barricades at multiple locations.

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There was chaos in the area with security forces using batons, lathis and teargas to disperse the restive crowds near Constitution Club, Patel Chowk, Shastri Bhawan, RBI Building and Parliament Street police. The internet was shut down in large parts of the area.

It was also the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments amid uproar by opposition members over the CJP-led protest that started at Jantar Mantar.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.