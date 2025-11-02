Who is Anant Singh? JD(U)'s ‘Chhote Sarkar’ arrested for murder of Mokama MLA Dular Chand Yadav

Anant Singh, JD(U) candidate from Mokama and a local strongman, has been named as an accused in connection with the killing of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav.

Anant Singh, aka ‘Chhote Sarkar’, who seeks to reclaim the Mokama seat on a ticket of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), was arrested early on Sunday in connection with the case.

He, along with four others, was named in one of the FIRs filed based on a complaint by Yadav's grandson.

Who is Anant Singh, JD(U)'s Chhote Sarkar? Anant Singh is reportedly Bihar’s most enduring, yet controversial, politician. A quintessential “bahubali,” Singh's life is indistinguishably linked with the volatile history of the Mokama assembly constituency.

A native of Nadwan village, the gangster-turned-politician belongs to the influential Bhumihar community — a background which has helped him in his political endeavours, ensuring a decades-long dominance.

Anant Singh is known universally by the moniker “Chhote Sarkar,” reflecting his formidable political and criminal authority in the region. He secured his first major victory in 2005, winning the Mokama seat on a Janata Dal (United) ticket.

He has since maintained a nearly two-decade-long winning streak, with five consecutive wins, under different party banners, including running as an Independent and with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), before his most recent return to the JD(U).

The Singh family’s iron grip on Mokama has been one of the defining features of Bihar’s political narrative since the 1990s. Before him, his elder brother, Dilip Singh, held the Mokama seat.

According to political observers, Anant Singh's political and criminal grip over the area often overshadows the state administration. His public persona is a blend of the feared and the flamboyant.

The Bahubali is also famous for an eccentric lifestyle, which reportedly includes maintaining an extensive collection of livestock, including expensive horses and a pet python. He prefers to use an antique buggy for movement rather than a car.

Anant Singh's wealth is substantial, with a recent election affidavit listing assets exceeding ₹37 crore for himself, and his wife’s assets pushing the combined family wealth even higher, against which he also declared significant liabilities.

Anant Singh's criminal record Anant Singh's criminal record is one of the most notable aspects of the politician who is currently in legal woes over the Yadav murder. His election affidavits historically list dozens of criminal cases, including charges related to murder, kidnapping, and extortion.

His extensive and serious criminal record reflects a history of leveraging muscle power to enforce political will in a region prone to caste-based conflict.

Despite this alarming history, Anant Singh has only recently faced major convictions — a conviction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2022 led to his disqualification from the assembly.

However, he was recently acquitted by the Patna High Court, allowing him to make an immediate political comeback on a JD(U) ticket for the current election.