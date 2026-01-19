Who is Aparna Yadav? ‘Selfish woman’ remark by Mulayam Singh's son Prateek Yadav in divorce post goes viral

Prateek Yadav, late Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son, has took to social media and announced that he will ‘divorce’ wife Aparna Yadav. In an Instagram post, which is now viral, Yadav called Aparna a ‘family destroyer besides accusing her of ’ruining' his family ties.

“I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential," Yadav wrote.

Also Read | PM Modi To Akhilesh Yadav: Top Moments From Vande Mataram Debate

Prateek Yadav is the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Late Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhana Gupta. He is Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother.

"Right now, I am very bad mental health condition and she doesn’t bother. Because it’s only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and i was unfortunate to get married to her," Yadav wrote in his post.

Unlike other Yadav family members, Prateek stayed away from politics. He has been into real estate business. fitness entrepreneurship. Prateek is an MBA graduate from Leeds University in London, United Kingdom.

Who is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav married Aparna Bisht (later now Aparna Yadav) in 2011. Aparna began her political career with the Samajwadi Party (SP). Aparna contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election from the Lucknow Cantonment constituency on an SP ticket but lost to the BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Also Read | Aparna Yadav is the new vice chairperson of UP women's panel

She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in January 2022 and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She was later appointed Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission in September 2024.

I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties.

Aparna Yadav is an alumna of the University of Manchester where she did MA in international relations and politics. She is a trained classical and semi-classical singer, having studied at the Bhatkhande Music Institute in Lucknow,