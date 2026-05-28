Who is Archana Gupta, the noted radiologist who is BJP's new Haryana chief?

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday appointed Archana Gupta as president of party's Haryana unit

Among other appointments, Union minister Harsh Malhotra was the party's Delhi unit president . Virendra Sachdeva was serving as the party's Delhi unit president till now.

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Nabin also announced presidents of the party's Punjab and Tripura units, according to separate notifications issued by the BJP national general secretary Arun Singh. Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon was made the party's Punjab unit president.

BJP's Tripura MLA Abhishek Debroy has been appointed the party's state unit chief, according to the notification.

Before Archana Gupta, Mohan Lal Badoli was the state president of BJP in Harayana. Prior to this appointment, Archana Gupta served as the state general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana.

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"All these appointments come into immediate effect," Singh said.

Who is Dr Archana Gupta? Before Archana Gupta, Mohan Lal Badoli was the state president of BJP in Harayana. Prior to this appointment, Archana Gupta served as the state general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana.

Archana Gupta has also held the responsibilities of BJP Mahila Morcha president for Panipat district and BJP district president of Panipat. Archana Gupta is also a well-known radiologist.

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Archana Gupta was born on 20 January 1968. She has also been active in the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Archana Gupta’s husband, Dr Anil Gupta, is an ophthalmologist. Their son, Aviral, studied at the London School of Economics, while their daughter, Arushi, is also a doctor by profession.

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Who is Harsh Malhotra, the new Delhi Prez of BJP Harsh Malhotra is a first-term MP and a Union minister of state for Road, Transport & Highways and Minister of State for Corporate Affairs. Malhotra won his Lok Sabha seat from East Delhi in 2024, replacing former cricket star Gautam Gambhir. He won the seat by a margin of 93,663 votes.

Malhotra's political education began in 1984, when he joined the BJP's youth wing as a teenager. He served as Yuva Morcha Mandal president, district secretary, and by 2007, district president. In 2012, Nalhotra was elected councillor from Welcome Colony in the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).