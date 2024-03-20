Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and late former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, officially entered politics on March 17 by filing a nomination. She is speculated to lead the PPP party in the future

On March 17, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari officially entered politics by filing her nomination. She is the youngest daughter of Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and late former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. Her formal entry into politics has been long awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aseefa filed her nomination for by-elections from the National Assembly (NA-207 Nawabshah-I) constituency. Her father, who won from the constituency, vacated the seat in the Sindh province after becoming the President. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announced the same on social media.

“Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has submitted her nomination form for NA-207 by-election. Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari reached the Returning Officer’s office in Nawabshah and submitted the nomination forms," the PPP posted on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Pakistan’s Fatima Bhutto visits Hindu temple in Karachi after wedding Since 2013, Aseefa’s entry into active politics has been speculated. Several PPP leaders say that Aseefa will take over the party’s leadership. They believe President Zardari considers his youngest daughter more politically-equipped than his other two children.

Here are five things to know about Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

Aseefa, a part of Pakistan’s history Aseefa became part of Pakistan’s history when, months after her birth in February 1993, she became the first baby in the country to be vaccinated against polio. It was her mother, Benazir Bhutto, who started the immunisation programme by administering oral polio drops to Aseefa. At that time, Pakistan had around 22,000 cases of polio. Aseefa later became Pakistan’s ambassador for the national polio eradication campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Education Aseefa has a Bachelor’s degree in Politics and Sociology from Oxford Brookes University, UK. In 2016, she finished her Master’s degree in global health and development from University College London. Her father and sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, attended the ceremony in London.

History of violence Benazir Bhutto, the daughter of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was the first woman Prime Minister of the country. Aseefa’s mother is, so far, the only female Prime Minister Pakistan has had. Benazir, in December 2007, was assassinated allegedly by a teenage boy belonging to the Pakistani Taliban. However, Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attack as well.

First Lady of Pakistan Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is all set to become the First Lady of Pakistan, a position typically reserved for the President’s spouse. President Asif Ali Zardari decided to bestow the honour to his daughter. Since President Zardari is a widower who never remarried, the position would have remained vacant otherwise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Politics in family Both parents of Aseefa were Prime Ministers of Pakistan. Her brother, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is the Chairman of PPP. He also served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs between April 2022 and August 2023. Her aunt Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho is the Sindh Health Minister.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!