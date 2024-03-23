Who is Atishi? Delhi minister and AAP leader rumoured to be next Delhi CM
Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita are under the spotlight amid political leaders seeking resignation Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM. However, netizens have thronged social media, mulling whether Atishi will be appointment as the new CM following Kejriwal's arrest.
Delhi minister Atishi and other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have maintained that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won't resign from his post and run his government from jail if necessary. Kejriwal, who was arrested on Thursday in connection with the excise policy case, will remain in the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28.