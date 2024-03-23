Who is Atishi? Delhi minister and AAP leader rumoured to be next Delhi CM

Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita are under the spotlight amid political leaders seeking resignation Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM. However, netizens have thronged social media, mulling whether Atishi will be appointment as the new CM following Kejriwal's arrest.

Delhi minister Atishi and other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have maintained that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won't resign from his post and run his government from jail if necessary. Kejriwal, who was arrested on Thursday in connection with the excise policy case, will remain in the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28.

Now, in the absence of the AAP's national convenor — the post held by Kejriwal, the party may need a new leader to address the current situation within the party and in the Delhi government. While AAP leaders deny any Change of Guard, speculations are rife that Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi may hold the reins of the party in the coming days.

A social media posted on X, "Looks like Delhi's got a New Boss: Atishi Marlena Steps Up as CM after Arvind Kejriwal's 'Arrest'." While some said, "Atishi can forget it, Sunita Kejriwal will takeover administration from Arvind Kejriwal."

As the social media user keep the discussion on, here's all you need to know about Atishi:

Atishi's early years Atishi was born to Delhi University professors Vijay Kumar Singh and Tripta Wahi. She did her schooling at Springdale School in New Delhi. She studied history at St. Stephen’s College and pursued her Master’s on a Chevening scholarship at Oxford University. A few years later, she earned her second Master’s from Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar in Educational Research.

AAP describes Atishi as a "committed activist". She spent seven years in a small village in Madhya Pradesh where she got involved in organic farming and progressive education systems. She worked with several non-profit organisations there, where she met some AAP members for the first time.

Political career Atishi joined the AAP at the time of its inception. She was a key member of the Manifesto Drafting Committee of the party for the 2013 assembly election. She played a crucial role in "shaping the party’s policies in the early stages of formation", AAP says. Atishi registered her presence as an AAP spokesperson.

Atishi represents the Kalkaji constituency in Delhi. She is a member of the AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC). She has been made in charge of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency unit.

As per her profile on AAP's website, Atishi had served as then-Education Minister Manish Sisodia’s advisor until April 2018. "She played a pivotal role in revamping the state of education in government-run schools in the national capital," the party says.

Currently, she is among the key AAP leaders leading the protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi as Delhi minister Atishi Marlena is an AAP leader and was sworn in as a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on March 9, 2023, after a cabinet reshuffle. She is the only woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet and holds the highest number of portfolios.

