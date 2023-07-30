Who is Badri Seshadri, writer arrested for ‘provocative’ remarks on Manipur, CJI2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Political analyst Badri Seshadri arrested for 'provocative' comments about Manipur violence and CJI Chandrachud.
Political analyst and writer Badri Seshadri was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday due to his alleged 'provocative' comments about Manipur violence and Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud in a YouTube interview.
