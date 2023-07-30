Political analyst and writer Badri Seshadri was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday due to his alleged 'provocative' comments about Manipur violence and Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud in a YouTube interview.

As per media reports, the police cited Sections 153, 153A, and 505(1)(B) as the basis for his arrest.

In the interview, Seshadri said, "The Supreme Court has said that if you (the government) cannot do anything, we (the court) will. Let's give a gun to Chandrachud and send him there. Let's see if he can restore peace."

Seshadri had further said, "It's a hilly and complex region and murders will happen there. We can't stop the violence from happening."

As reported by India Today, per the details mentioned in the FIR, which India Today had access to, the complaint against Badri Seshadri was lodged by advocate Kaviyarasu. In his complaint, the advocate reported that he came across a YouTube interview clip on July 22, in which Seshadri made critical remarks about the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Annamalai condemned Seshadri's arrest and said the DMK government is relying only on arrests.

"Tamil Nadu BJP strongly condemns the arrest of renowned publisher and stage speaker Badri Seshadri by the Tamil Nadu Police early this morning. This corrupt DMK government is relying only on arrests without power to address the views of the common people. Is the Tamil Nadu Police's job only to enforce the revenge measures of the corrupt DMK government?," Annamalai tweeted.

Who is Badri Seshadri?

Badri Seshadri, aged 58, is the founder of Kizhakku Pathippagam, a prominent publishing house in Tamil Nadu. He is recognized for his pro-right-wing party and organization viewpoints, although he also maintains some connection with the ruling party, Indian Express reported.

As per the report, Badri Seshadri was appointed to the advisory council for the Tamil Internet Education Council by the DMK government after it assumed power. Nevertheless, his tenure in the position came to an end in October 2022 when he was removed due to his critical comments about DMK founder C N Annadurai on social media.

Following the outbreak of violence in Manipur, Badri Seshadri expressed disapproval towards Tamil writers who blamed the Central government for the situation in the region.

In response to his arrest, K Annamalai, the president of Tamil Nadu BJP, strongly criticized the action and accused the DMK government of curbing freedom of speech.

Speaking on Badri's arrest, Historian Ramachandra Guha on Twitter wrote, "Criticising the Supreme Court or even the CJI is to exercise the freedom of speech the Constitution guarantees us. The TN Government should release Badri Seshadri immediately."