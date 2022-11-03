Who Is China’s New No. 2? A Business Pragmatist or a Party Loyalist?

Many in the business community see Mr. Li as a relatively liberal party leader who prefers discussing commercial deals to politics. A senior executive from an international investment firm, who has met nearly a dozen senior Chinese officials, recalled a meeting he had with Mr. Li in 2017 about business expansion. While most senior Chinese officials at the time would start conversations with quotes from Mr. Xi, Mr. Li cut off political jargon and discussed business their entire conversation, said the person.

