Who is Gajapathi Raju? Former Union Minister is the new Goa Governor

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, a veteran politician and former Union minister, officially assumed the office of Governor of Goa on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

He succeeded PS Sreedharan Pillai in this role. The swearing-in ceremony took place in Raj Bhavan, attended by the state’s Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries.

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, 74, said he would follow the Constitution of India while serving the people. "We all work as a team, and I am very delighted that I am associated with Goans," he said.

Referring to his political career, Gajapathi Raju said he had a short tenure in Parliament. "I have been in and out as a minister in the government and also sat in the opposition. I have wide experience," the governor added.

Gajapathi Raju’s background, family and education Pasupati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, 74, belongs from the Pasupati royal family of the Vizianagaram princely state in Andhra Pradesh. He is the younger son of Maharaja Pasupati Vijayarama Gajapathi Raju, also a Parliamentarian.

Pasupati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has served as former Union Minister of Civil Aviation from May 2014 to March 2018. He began his political career in 1978, winning the Vizianagaram Legislative assembly constituency as a Janata Party candidate.

He was also a cabinet minister, Commercial Taxes, in the Government of Andhra Pradesh from 1983 - 1985. Raju contested the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat for the first time in 2014 and emerged victorious.

Raju later joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), becoming a key figure in the party. He resigned from the party only recently to take up the Governor’s position.

Philanthropy work of the politician Raju is known to have played a significant role in establishing various governmental and non-government educational institutions, particularly as Chairman of MANSAS trust.

