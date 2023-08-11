Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently talked about a lady in Parliament during the Monsoon Session, causing bickering between the BJP and the Congress. The Home Minister took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying, "There is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. This member failed all 13 times. I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady named Kalavati. But what did you do for her? House, ration, electricity was provided to her by Modi government," Shah claimed.

Shah was speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the no-confidence motion. ‘CONGRESS’ REACTION' Following Shah's statement, the Congress party corrected Shah saying that Kalavati is not from Bundelkhand but lives in Yavatmal, Maharashtra. The party shared a BBC video on the X platform in which Kalavati narrated her ordeal and recalled her meeting with Rahul Gandhi. In the video, Kalavati said, "Modi government is lying. Because of Rahul Gandhi's help, we got the education, food, and married-off children. Rahul Gandhi was the one who helped us from the beginning. That's why I will keep praising him. Whatever the Modi government saying are all lies…". Congress captioned the video, "Yesterday in the Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah had made false claims related to Kalavati ji of Yavatmal. Kalavati Ji herself is telling the reality of those false claims. Listen, how his life changed after meeting Jannayak Rahul Gandhi ji".

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Monsoon Session of the Parliament 2023 got over which saw a no-confidence motion brought against the government being defeated. The Monsoon Session began on 20 July this year.

In his concluding remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the House functioned for 39 hours and saw the passage of important bills, including The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, and The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In the Monsoon session, the Congress brought an opposition-backed no-confidence motion against the government. The motion was defeated by a voice vote.

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions due to protests by the opposition over the Manipur issue. The Opposition bloc INDIA has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence.

On Friday, the INDIA alliance boycotted Lok Sabha proceedings, protesting the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the House.

They also decided not to attend the customary tea to be hosted by the Lok Sabha Speaker at the conclusion of the Monsoon session.

Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday for "repeated misconduct" pending an investigation by the privileges committee.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension, saying he disturbed the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers spoke or a debate was going on. The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

The INDIA bloc members later marched to the statue of B R Ambedkar in the Parliament complex as a mark of protest. Some of them raised slogans against Chowdhury's suspension and demanded that it be revoked.

Chowdhury has denied insulting the prime minister.