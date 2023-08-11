Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently talked about a lady in Parliament during the Monsoon Session, causing bickering between the BJP and the Congress. The Home Minister took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying, "There is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. This member failed all 13 times. I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady named Kalavati. But what did you do for her? House, ration, electricity was provided to her by Modi government," Shah claimed.

