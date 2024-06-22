Who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha? A look at powers and possible candidates this time
The Leader of the largest party in Opposition shall be Leader of the Opposition of the House. Here's all you need to know about the Leader of the Opposition in 18th Lok Sabha.
Who will be the Leader of the Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha? Amid uncertainties, a Congress leader is likely to be appointed ahead of the upcoming Parliament session. This will break the 10-year spell as there have been no Leaders of Opposition in the Lower House since 2014.