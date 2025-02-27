Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mohan Singh Bisht was elected as the deputy speaker of Delhi Assembly on Thursday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proposed his name. It was seconded by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa during the maiden session of the eighth Delhi Assembly.

Whereas, the second motion proposed by Anil Kumar Sharma was backed by Gajender Singh Yadav.

Who is Mohan Singh Bisht? — Mohan Singh Bisht (67) is a veteran party leader and six-time MLA.

— He won the recent assembly polls, defeating AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan by over 17,000 votes in Mustafabad constituency.

— From 1998 to 2015, Bisht represented the Karawal Nagar seat. He won the seat again in 2020.

In the recently held election, the BJP's decisive victory ended the AAP's over-a-decade-long rule. The BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats, while the AAP was reduced to 22. The Congress drew a blank.

Bisht slams AAP Slamming Aam Aadmi Party, Bisht told ANI that all the previous scams of the AAP will be exposed. “AAP means corruption, and they will have to give explanations about their corruption.”

Bisht highlights water crisis in Mustafabad Earlier in the day, while addressing the State Legislative Assembly, Bisht highlighted the water crisis in Mustafabad and urged the government to address the shortage of drinking water in the constituency.

"I want to bring the problems of the Mustafabad constituency to your attention. In the constituency, people are deprived of drinking water. Despite having a water treatment plant, water is not being supplied," reported ANI quoting Bisht.