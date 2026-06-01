Who is Nagendra Nath Tripathi, the newly-appointed national organiser of BJP?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin has appointed Nagendra Nath Tripathi the party's national organiser, a party functionary said on Monday.
Tripathi, a senior BJP leader, was serving as BJP zonal organisation General Secretary for the BJP's Bihar-Jharkhand region.
"National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, has appointed Nagendra Nath Tripathi as the party's Rashtriya Sangathak (Vishishth Karyakarta Sampark)," BJP national general secretary (organisation) Arun Singh said in a notification.
"His centre will be Delhi," Singh said.
Nagendra Nath Tripathi is counted among the key organisational leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who have spent years strengthening the party from behind the scenes. He currently serves as the Regional Organisation General Secretary for the BJP's Bihar-Jharkhand region. Before this, he served as the BJP's Organisation General Secretary in Uttar Pradesh for nearly eight years.
Born into a family of farmers in Belauli village of Sant Kabir Nagar district (then a part of Basti), Uttar Pradesh, he is the eldest child of Girija Pati Tripathi and Ganesha Devi.
During his school days in Basti, Tripathi joined the local shakha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s political fountainhead, as a Swayamsevak(member). Over the years, he remained actively involved with the organisation and served as a pracharak, playing a key role in strengthening ideological outreach and organisational activities among the youth.
Tripathi has also held key responsibilities in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), RSS's student'ss wing, where he earned a reputation as an effective organiser.
In 2003, he was appointed as the BJP's Organisation General Secretary in Uttar Pradesh. During his tenure, he focused on expanding the party's network down to the booth level, training party workers, and strengthening election management strategies. After serving in Uttar Pradesh for nearly eight years, he was appointed as the BJP's Organisation General Secretary in Bihar in 2011.
In August 2021, Tripathi was BJP leadership appointed him as the Regional Organisation General Secretary for Bihar and Jharkhand. Regional Organisation General Secretary is a key postion the person is responsible not only for coordinating between the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) but also for overseeing electoral strategy and organisational expansion across the region.
Tripathi maintains a relatively low profile, but he is know for organisational decision-making within the BJP.