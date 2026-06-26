Who is Neeraj Singh? Rajnath Singh's younger son gets key BJP role ahead of UP Assembly elections next year

The Uttar Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on 25 June a list of members in the party's organisation as part of restructuring ahead of 2027 Assembly elections.

The new appointments include 19 vice presidents and eight general secretaries. Among the big names is Neeraj Singh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's younger son who has been appointed as a vice-president.

Rajnath Singh is BJP MP from Lucknow. His younger son and Neeraj's brother, Pankaj Singh, is an MLA from Noida and has previously served as UP BJP vice president.

Who is Neeraj Singh? Thursday's appointment marks an official organisational leadership role for Neeraj. Though the 44-year-old is not new to politics.

Neeraj Singh has worked behind the scenes since 2002 when Rajnath contested from the Haidergarh Assembly seat in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh during assemblly elections.

Soon after his appointment was announced on Thursday, Neeraj Singh shared a photograph from the 2002 campaign on social media, saying he had been active in politics for 24 years and would continue his journey with the same ‘devotion, energy and dedication.’

Over the years, Neeraj Singh has has also served as his father’s informal representative in the Lucknow Lok Saba seat. While retired civil servant Diwakar Tripathi serves as Rajnath Singh’s official representative in Lucknow, Neeraj is known for maintaining close contact with BJP workers, local residents and the district administration in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Rajnath Singh has represented Lucknow Lok Sabha since 2014. Before him, Lalji Tandon was the MP from Lucknow. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow from 1991 to 2009.

Before Rajnath Singh shifted to Lucknow to contest Lok Sabha elections in 2014, Neeraj Singh was active in Ghaziabad. In the NCR town, Neeraj Singh helped manage election campaigns and coordinated with party workers after Rajnath won the seat in 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

Neeraj Singh is the third member of the family in active politics. His elder brother, Pankaj Singh, is the BJP MLA from Noida and served as a vice-president in the saffron party’s Uttar Pradesh unit.

Other key appointments The list of vice presidents also includes former state minister Suresh Rana, Samajwadi Party turncoat Pooja Pal, former MP Priyanka Rawat and veteran leader Krishna Bihari Rai.

The party has appointed Rohit Mishra as state president of the Yuva Morcha, Prakash Pal as minority front chief, Devendra Singh as Kisan Morcha chief, Ashok Rawat as SC front chief, Saroj Kushwaha as Mahila Morcha president and Vidya Bhushan Gond as ST Morcha chief.

The party appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) and BJP MLC, Dinesh Pratap Singh, as the chief spokesperson, along with state media coordinator Manish Dixit and social media coordinator Himanshu Raj Pandit.

The organisational reshuffle has taken into account the representation of women leaders along with leaders from multiple communities, to build a broad-based and inclusive state unit ahead of the 2027 polls.

I have been active in politics for 24 years and will continue my journey with the same devotion, energy and dedication.

The BJP is eyeing its third term under CM Yogi Adityanath. In the last elections in 2022, it managed to secure 255 of 403 seats. However, the party won just 33 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as compared to 37 by the Samajwadi Party.