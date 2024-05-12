‘Who is Rahul Gandhi?’ BJP's Tejasvi Surya slams Congress leader as he accepts invitation to debate with PM Modi
Tejasvi Surya, a BJP leader, criticized Rahul Gandhi's call for a debate on the Lok Sabha elections, questioning his eligibility to challenge PM Modi.
Tejasvi Surya, a BJP member, sharply responded on social media to a proposal from Rahul Gandhi regarding a public debate on the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi, representing the Congress, had earlier expressed his willingness to participate in a debate, on May 11.