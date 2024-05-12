Tejasvi Surya, a BJP member, sharply responded on social media to a proposal from Rahul Gandhi regarding a public debate on the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi, representing the Congress, had earlier expressed his willingness to participate in a debate, on May 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It would be a positive initiative for the major parties to present their vision to the country from one platform for a healthy democracy. Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for discussion. The country also expects the Prime Minister to take part in this dialogue," Gandhi posted on X.

Responding to Gandhi's openness to debate, Surya retorted on social media, questioning Gandhi's standing to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate.

“Rahul Gandhi isn’t even the PM candidate of the Congress Party, let alone the INDI Alliance. Let him first get himself declared as Congress’s PM candidate, state he will take accountability for his party’s defeat, and then invite PM for a debate. Until then, we are ready to depute our BJYM spokespersons to take him on in any debate," Surya responded.

The BJP quickly questioned Gandhi's position, hinting at a lack of formal endorsement from his own party as their prime ministerial candidate, which has added another layer of complexity to the pre-election dynamics. This back-and-forth represents not just a clash of political strategies but also underscores the intense scrutiny under which both major parties operate as the elections draw near.

What did Rahul Gandhi's letter read? "Dear Justice (Rtd.) Madan B. Lokur, Justice (Rtd.) Ajit P. Shah & Mr. N. Ram,

I hope this letter finds you well. I would like to thank you for your invitation to a public debate on Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

I have discussed your invitation with the Congress President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. We agree that such a debate will help people understand our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice. It is also critical to put to rest any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our respective parties. As the principal parties fighting the election, the public deserve to hear from their leaders directly. Accordingly, either myself or the Congress President would be pleased to participate in such a debate.

Please do let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate, following which we can discuss the details and format of the debate.

Thank you once again for your initiative. I look forward to participating in a productive and historic debate."

