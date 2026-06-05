Who is Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka minister who quit DK Shivakumar Cabinet two days after taking oath?

Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Friday said he would resign from his ministerial post, citing dissatisfaction with the portfolio assigned to him.

Reddy stated that he had been assured responsibility for the Bengaluru Development portfolio but was instead given charge of the Major and Medium Irrigation Department.

His announcement came a day after Karnataka Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar allocated ministerial portfolios on Thursday night.

Why did Ramalinga resign? "I am resigning from my post because I cannot work against conscience," Reddy said at a press conference here.

He said, "How long can I tolerate this humiliation, and what else were the options before me?"

"Twice they called me and promised to give me that (Bengaluru Development) portfolio, but in the end it went to someone else. That is why I feel hurt. Therefore, today I am resigning," Reddy told reporters, while asserting that he would continue in Congress and remain as MLA.

The development marks the first major challenge for the Shivakumar government, which assumed office on Wednesday.

Who is Ramalinga Reddy? Reddy, an eight-time MLA from Bengaluru, said he had never lobbied for ministerial office or sought any specific department from the party leadership during his five-decade-long political career.

"I never asked Siddaramaiah for the Bengaluru Development portfolio. He voluntarily offered it," Reddy said, recounting events after the formation of the previous Congress government between 2013 and 2018. He also served as Transport minister under Siddaramaiah from May 2023 to May 2026.

He said that before Shivakumar took oath as chief minister, he met him in connection with recommending a party leader for an MLC seat and did not raise any demand for ministership or a portfolio.

"I never asked him to make me a minister. I never asked Siddaramaiah to include me in the Cabinet. I never approached the high command," he said.

Reddy insisted that he had not demanded any particular portfolio, including during the recent Cabinet expansion. However, he expressed disappointment over the allocation made by the party leadership.

When asked whether he might reconsider his resignation if the party persuaded him to stay or assigned him the portfolio he had expected, Ramalinga Reddy ruled out the possibility, responding with an unequivocal "no."

"I will remain in the Congress party. I will continue as a Congress MLA. There is no second thought about that," he said.

The veteran leader said he bore no personal grudge against any leader despite his disappointment over the developments.

"I have no anger towards Siddaramaiah. I have no anger towards Shivakumar. I have no anger towards Kharge. I have no anger towards the high command," he said.

When asked whether the episode amounted to humiliation, Reddy turned the question back on reporters. "Let me ask you a question. What should I have done? You tell me."

The Congress leadership made a last-ditch attempt to persuade the disgruntled minister during the course of the press conference, but Reddy remained firm in his decision and indicated that his resignation letter would be sent to the government through intermediaries rather than being submitted personally.

"I will send it. I won't go personally. I don't want to," he said.

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Responding to efforts by party leaders to convey messages from the high command, Reddy said the opportunity to consider such suggestions had already passed.

The development came on a significant day for the Congress, with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru to file Kharge's nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha. The episode also unfolded ahead of the upcoming municipal elections in Bengaluru, where Reddy is considered an influential leader with substantial support across several parts of the city.