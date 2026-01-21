Who is Sahar Sheikh? AIMIM’s 22-year-old corporator's fiery speech goes viral amid row over ‘paint Mumbra green’ remark

The victory speech by Sahar Sheikh, AIMIM’s newly-elected 22-year-old corporator in Thane Municipal Corporation, has gone viral after she vowed to paint her locality “green”, with rivals claiming that her reference to the colour had religious overtones.

“In the next five years, every candidate in Mumbra will be from AIMIM. Mumbra must be completely painted green," the corporator from Mumbra locality in Thane said in her victory speech. Following the controversy over her victory speech, Sahar issued a clarification, stating that her remarks were solely in reference to her party, and not against any community.

“My party’s flag is green. Had it been saffron, I would have said we will paint Mumbra bhagwa (saffron),” Sahar told media on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC reacted to AIMIM leader's remarks and said she should clarify whether she was talking about a green and clean environment or about dividing people on the basis of religion.

AIMIM's Rising Influence in Mumbra The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) registered significant gains in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) election results, bagging five of the 131 seats and outperforming parties like Congress, which failed to open its account, and Shiv Sena (UBT), which secured 1 seat in recently held muncipal elections. Overall, AIMIM won 125 seats across 13 of Maharashtra’s 29 municipal corporations.

Sahar’s whose now-controversial victory speech was aimed at NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, entered the electoral fray after that party declined to field her as its candidate. Sahar said the election results had shattered the ego of political opponents who, according to her, believed they could dominate the people of Mumbra.

Sahar is also heard saying in her speech that she was only answerable to Allah (Arabic name for God). Sahar announced that the AIMIM aimed to expand its footprint across Mumbra and Mumbai, asserting that the area would be “covered in green” over the next five years. She said that in the next municipal elections, all winning candidates from Mumbra would be from the AIMIM, describing the present victory as a demonstration of the party’s growing influence at the grassroots.

Who is Sahar Sheikh?

Sahar Sheikh is being billed as AIMIM’s youngest councillor and a rising youth leader in Mumbra’s political landscape. He father Yunus Sheikh, is a former close associate of Jitendra Awhad. Once known for their long-standing friendship, relations between Yunus Sheikh and Awhad have reportedly soured over the years, turning into an open political rivalry.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) governs the entire Thane district, including suburbs like Mumbra, Kalwa, and Kausa.

(With PTI inputs)