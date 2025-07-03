Who is Samik Bhattacharya, the new BJP chief of TMC-ruled West Bengal?

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samik Bhattacharya was on Thursday officially declared the new president of its West Bengal unit.

Bhattacharya, who is also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, will lead the saffron party into the 2026 assembly elections in the state.

In the 2021 assembly election, the BJP had won 77 seats in the 294-member Bengal assembly. Since then, the tally has come down to 65, with 12 seats lost either due to bypolls caused by the demise of MLAs or defections to the ruling TMC.

Bhattacharya, 61, was elected unopposed, with no other candidate filing nomination for the post by the stipulated deadline of Wednesday afternoon.

Only one nomination The formal announcement came during a felicitation ceremony at Science City on Thursday, in the presence of senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who handed over the certificate of election to Bhattacharya.

Prasad was the national returning officer for the election of the West Bengal BJP president.

"Only one nomination was submitted for the post of president of West Bengal and that is Samik Bhattacharya's. I congratulate him," Prasad said, handing him the certificate.

Bhattacharya submitted his nomination papers at the BJP's state headquarters in Salt Lake on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by outgoing president Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

Bhattacharya now takes over at a crucial juncture, with the West Bengal assembly elections due in less than a year's time.

Who is Samik Bhattacharya? An old RSS hand Samik Bhattacharya has been associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological mentor. In 2014, Bhattacharya won his first assembly election and was the only BJP MLA in the house ruled by the Trinamool Congress. He had won the Basirhat South assembly seat on a BJP ticket in a bypoll.

Bhattacharya’s rise is an indication of RSS focus in West Bengal in the run-up to the 2026 assembly election.

Bhattacharya is known for strong oratory skills and wide acceptability among both old and new BJP workers. He is often seen quoting poets in his speeches.

Ten new state heads Since its internal polls started last year, the party has elected as many as ten new state heads and held elections for 28 states and union territories. This paves the way for electing a new national President, replacing JP Nadda.