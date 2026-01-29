Who is Saurabh Joshi? BJP leader to become Chandigarh's next mayor, wins 18 votes against AAP's 11

Saurabh Joshi, a BJP councillor, was elected on Thursday as the new mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Joshi secured 18 votes in the three-cornered contest. AAP candidate Yogesh Dhingra got 11 votes, while Congress's Gurpreet Singh Gabi managed only seven votes.

Who is Saurabh Joshi? Saurabh Joshi has been elected the mayor of Chandigarh.

He was the saffron party's nominated candidate and represents Ward No. 14, which covers Sectors 15, 16, 17 and 24 in Chandigarh. He has been active in civic issues and is known within the corporation for voicing concerns and participating in house meetings.

Joshi’s election as mayor came amid a tight contest in the 35-member municipal corporation, where the BJP’s disciplined support and the failure of the Congress and AAP to form an alliance worked in his favour.

Ravneet Singh Bittu congratulates Saurabh Joshi Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu extended his heartiest congratulations to Joshi on being elected as the mayor of Chandigarh and wished him a successful tenure.

“Heartiest congratulations to Shri Saurabh Joshi ji on being elected Mayor of Chandigarh from BJP. 🎉Wishing him a successful tenure in serving the people and taking Chandigarh to new heights of development and good governance,” the BJP leader wrote in a tweet.

BJP Chandigarh also posted a congratulatory message for Joshi, saying that the city's development will gain a new direction and momentum.

“Chandigarh has been blessed with strong, progressive, and visionary leadership. With the selection of Shri Saurabh Joshi Ji as the Mayor of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the city's development will gain a new direction and momentum. Under his leadership, Chandigarh will establish new dimensions of progress, transparency, and public welfare. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shri Saurabh Joshi Ji,” said in a tweet.

About the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation mayor poll The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation mayor polls were conducted by a show of hands instead of the previous practice of a secret ballot. After raising their hands, councillors also gave their verbal confirmation.

Ramneek Singh Bedi, a nominated councillor, was appointed as the presiding officer for the election.

In the 35-member house of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 18 councillors, the AAP has 11, and the Congress has six. The Chandigarh MP also has a voting right as an ex officio member of the 35-member municipal corporation.

Sitting MP Manish Tewari of the Congress raised his hand in support of his party's nominee Gurpreet Singh Gabi.