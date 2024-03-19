Who is Sita Soren? All you need to know about JMM leader Hemant Soren's sister-in-law who joined BJP
Sita Soren quit the JMM hours before joining the BJP, claiming that she was being “neglected and isolated” in Jharkhand's ruling party.
In a major setback for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), its MLA and the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Sita Soren, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Matter of morality for me," said Sita Soren, after joining the saffron party in Delhi.