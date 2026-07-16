Who is Sonam Wangchuk? Everything to know about the activist, his politician father, and the innovations he's famous for

Environmentalist and social avticist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since 28 June amid growing concern over his deteriorating health.

The ongoing fast by Wangchuk in the national capital is being held alongside protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP),demanding the resignation of Union Education MinisterDharmendra Pradhanover alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 and other exams.

Who is Sonam Wangchuk? Wangchuk,59, is globally renowned as a passionate advocate for the environment and his home region and has also been involved in public demonstrations for greater constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

An engineer, a climate activist, and an education reformer from Ladakh, Wangchuk is widely recognised for founding SECMOL and for developing the 'Ice Stupa' artificial glacier technique.

Wangchuk founded the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) in 1988, an institution designed to transform the region's education system and equip youth with practical, sustainable life skills.

Wangchuk is celebrated for inventing the "Ice Stupa" project, which freezes and stores melting stream water into tall, cone-shaped ice towers to provide vital irrigation water for high-altitude trans-Himalayan villages during the spring.

Before the Jantar Mantar fast, Wangchuk has undertaken several hunger strikes over the years, mostly centred on environmental protection and on constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

NSA revoked in March In September 2025, for example, Wangchuk supported the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in pressing for statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and constitutional guarantees for Ladakh. He was on a hunger strike during the protest, which continued alongside negotiations with the Centre; Wangchuk rejected what he called 'delayed and inconclusive' talks.

The protest ended with violence, internet shutdowns, and Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act (NSA). Wangchuk went to jail, but the Centre eventually revoked his NSA in March 2026.



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Wangchuk's wife is Gitanjali J Angmo is an social entrepreneur, educator, and the co-founder and director of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL).

Who was Sonam Wangchuk's father?

Born in the small, remote village of Ulaytokpo in Ladakh, one of many children of Sonam Wangyal, a prominent politician and leader from Ladakh.

Wangyal was associated with the National Conference and later the Indian National Congress, eventually serving as a Cabinet Minister in the Jammu and Kashmir government starting in 1975. He died in 1998.

What is Sonam Wangchuk famous for? Wangchuk had a difficult education because teaching standards were abysmal, textbook content locally irrelevant, and the medium of instruction alien in the mountains, reads Ramon Magsaysay Award (2018) citation. Left mostly to fend for himself, he took control of his life early on.

Wangchuk was a 19-year-old engineering student at the National Institute of Technology in Srinagar, Kashmir, when he went into tutoring to finance his schooling and help woefully unprepared students pass the national college matriculation exams.

In 1988, after earning his engineering degree, Wangchuk founded Students’ Education and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) and started coaching Ladakhi student, 95 per cent of whom used to fail the government exams.

The ‘real life’ Phunsukh Wangdu To create lasting impact, SECMOL partnered with local government in a joint programme of educational reform. Piloted in a village school, the program involved training teachers in a “creative, child-friendly, and activity-based” education; introducing curricular changes to make subjects relevant to the Ladakhi culture and context; prioritizing English over Urdu to better prepare students for higher education; and promoting the Ladakhi language.

Wangchuk is also the real-life inspiration behind the character Phunsukh Wangdufrom the hit Bollywood film 3 Idiots, played by Aamir Khan.

Does Sonam Wancghuk hold any patents? Sonam Wangchuk holds zero official patents in his name. He has deliberately chosen not to patent his inventions, such as the famous Ice Stupa artificial glacier and solar-heated military tents, in order to keep them open-source and freely accessible to communities globally.