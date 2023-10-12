Steve Scalise named candidate for speaker of the House after Kevin McCarthy ousted

Republican on Wednesday named Steve Scalise as the candidate for speaker of the House of Representatives, a move that comes day after Kevin McCarthy was ousted in a historic no-confidence vote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a close door meeting of GOP House members, Scalise, the Republican majority leader from Louisiana, defeated Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio in a 113-to-99 vote.

Scalise's bid for the House speakership requires 217 votes. The House didn't vote on the matter on Wednesday, as confirmed by multiple GOP members and bipartisan staff who reported that the governing body held a brief session at 3 p.m. ET before going into recess, NBC News report cited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Steve Scalise? The Louisiana congressman, who is battling blood cancer, is seen as a hero to some after surviving a shooting on lawmakers at a congressional baseball game practice in 2017.

“We have a lot of work to do," Scalise said afterward.

And further added, “We need to make sure we're sending a message to people all throughout the world, that the House is open to doing the people's business." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are is chances of winning? Republican lawmakers are deeply divided on the move.

What's uncertain is whether lawmakers who supported Jordan, the hard-liner backed by Donald Trump, will throw their support to Scalise in what is sure to be a close vote of the full House. Democrats are set to oppose the Republican nominee, easily nominating their leader, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Jordan said little after the vote, only that the GOP majority "is divided." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But Jordan did offer to give Scalise a nominating speech on the floor, in what would be a show of support during a vote.

A centrist leader, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said, “We do need to get a speaker in place so we can govern."

“What we should have heard today after the vote count was, 'I will heartily support Steve. Let's get behind him,'" Bacon said. “We did not hear that." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neither Scalise nor Jordan was seen as the heir apparent to McCarthy, who was removed in a push by the far-right flank after the speaker led Congress to approve legislation that averted a government shutdown.

All three men have been here before. In 2018, they were similarly vying for leadership, with McCarthy and Scalise extending the rivalry to this day.

(With inputs from NBC and AP) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

