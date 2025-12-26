Who is VV Rajesh? Meet the lawyer set to become BJP’s first-ever mayor of Thiruvananthapuram

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced former district president VV Rajesh as its candidate for the post of Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which the party recently won for the first time, marking the end of 45 years of Left rule.

Woman councillor Asha Nath will be the party's candidate for Deputy Mayor. The names were announced by the party's state general secretary, S Suresh, at a meeting of the newly elected BJP councillors of the corporation and the party's district leaders.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections are scheduled to be held today.

The decision followed prolonged discussions within the party's state and district leadership. Earlier, discussions had focused on retired DGP R Sreelekha as a possible mayoral candidate, but a section of the party is learnt to have opposed her elevation.

Just ahead of the announcement, in a post on X, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he had met BJP national president J P Nadda and national working president Nitin Nabin to seek their guidance on organisational issues related to the party's Kerala unit.

"On behalf of every karyakarta, I thank them for their support," he said.

The BJP secured control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation with 50 seats, breaking a Left stronghold that had lasted for four decades. The Congress-led UDF also made significant gains by doubling its seat tally. In the three-cornered contest, Thiruvananthapuram ultimately swung in favour of the BJP.

Who is VV Rajesh? Rajesh, 50, is currently a councillor in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, serving his second term in the house. Rajesh won from the Kodunganoor ward with a margin of 515 votes in the recently held Kerala local body elections.

In 2021, Rajesh contested the Kerala Assembly election from the Vattiyoorkavu seat as A BJP candidate. He secured 39,596 votes and finished second, behind CPI(M)’s VK Prasanth, who polled 61,111 votes, winning by a margin of 21,515 votes.

Former Thiruvananthapuram district president

A lawyer by profession, Rajesh is a senior party leader who serves as the BJP state secretary. He has previously served as the district president of Thiruvananthapuram and as the state president of the BJP Yuva Morcha.