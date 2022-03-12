Who is Volodymyr Zelensky? Ukraine’s wartime president is a former TV star

As the Russian onslaught intensifies, with air and missile strikes widening to hit more civilian targets, Mr. Zelensky knows that he is at the head of the Kremlin’s kill-or-capture list, but insists that neither he nor his family will leave as he tries to keep his battered country together. He is also growing frustrated with the West’s unwillingness to intervene militarily. On March 6, he again urged Western leaders to reconsider their decision against enforcing a “no-fly" zone over Ukraine after saying Russian missiles had destroyed an airbase in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine.

